“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for November 29th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Barely Necessities Episode 103 – November 29th, 2022

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

Today we’re looking at a new Disney x Coach collection, Frozen merch for EPCOT Festival of the Holidays, Mickey and Friends Funko, and Toys for Tots on shopDisney. For Marvel we check out the new RSVLTS Guardians of the Galaxy collection, and another wave of No Way Home Pop! figures. Finally, Star Wars gives us The Clone Wars jackets from Columbia, and week 7 of Bring Home the Galaxy!

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Disney x Coach Walt Disney World Logo Collection is Perfectly Simple and Entirely Retro

Ever since we spotted the Coach x Disney WDW 50 collection at Disney Springs this past March, we were in love. Thankfully more designs have made their way to shopDisney and we want everything! Simple and classy silhouettes paired with slightly retro styling results in fun vacation worthy accessories designed for the biggest Disney fans.

Photos/Video: 2022 International Festival of the Holidays Kicks Off at EPCOT

‘Tis the Season, as the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays has returned for 2022. From new merchandise and food, to returning holiday favorites, there’s a lot to see and do this year, so let’s take a look!

Celebrate Classic Disney with Mickey and Friends Funko Pop!

As much as we love Funko’s creative interpretations of pop culture icons, sometimes we like it when they keep things nice and simple. A wave of classic Mickey and Friends Funko Pop! figures have arrived at Entertainment Earth and are sure to be gems in your Disney collection.

Christmas 2022: 12 Popular Toys You Can Donate to Toys for Tots Through shopDisney

The Ultimate Toy Drive is on! Disney is continuing their longtime support of Toys for Tots and they’re inviting fans to join in and help share the magic with others.

Guardians of the Galaxy x RSVLTS Collection

If your holiday wish was for more Marvel shirts from RSVLTS then the gods —but definitely NOT Ego— have heard you and are delivering in a big way! FIVE neon colored patterns featuring Rocket, Groot, Drax, Gamora and Star-Lord are dropping today including one Christmas design.

RSVLTS Rounds Up Guardians of the Galaxy for Limited Edition LACC Exclusive

Soo, this weekend is Los Angeles Comic-Con and RSVLTS is bringing their signature shirts to the showfloor, but they’re also delivering a new exclusive. It’s the Guardians of the Galaxy’s time to shine on an all new button down that will only be available at LACC!

Shutterstock Introduces New Templates from "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special"

With The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special arriving on Disney+, Shutterstock is spreading festive cheer with a twist on traditional holiday cards, featuring all the Guardians decked out in their December best.

10 New "Spider-Man: No Way Home" Funko Pop! Figures

11 long months ago, Marvel treated fans to a wild cinematic ride with the (perfectly) overstuffed thrilling adventure of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Well, apparently we’re still not over it, and neither is Funko as the company introduces another lineup of Pop! figures.

"Star Wars: The Clone Wars" Collection by Columbia Sportswear Coming December 2nd

Everyone loves the Star Wars universe, even Columbia Sportswear. The outdoor clothing brand is bringing the galaxy to their extreme weather collection with new jacket styles inspired by the fan favorite animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

"Star Wars: Bring Home the Galaxy" Week 7 Roundup – Hasbro, RSVLTS, Vera Bradley, Love Your Melon, More

It’s time for the Week 7 roundup of Bring Home the Galaxy leading up to this year’s holiday season. Today’s exciting Star Wars product reveals include new items from Hasbro, RSVLTS, Vera Bradley, Love Your Melon, Invicta, shopDisney, and more!

Add to Your Shopping List

Cyber Monday Tiered Savings at shopDisney

Surprise! shopDisney’s Cyber Monday savings have been extended one more day, giving fans extra time to shop for magical Disney goodies.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and Haunted Mansion Shirts Join the Walt Disney World Vault Collection

Two new shirts inspired by classic Walt Disney World attractions have joined the fan-favorite Vault Collection and are available at the Most Magical Place on Earth.

D23 Gold Members Invited to Shop at Mickey's of Glendale on Sunday, December 11th

D23 Gold Members are invited to a morning of holiday shopping on Sunday, December 11th at Mickey’s of Glendale on the Walt Disney Imagineering campus in Glendale, California.

Four New Movie Anniversary Pin Sets Available to D23 Gold Members

Just in time for the holiday shopping season, D23 has released four new limited edition pins just for Gold Members. with designs inspired by Aladdin, Treasure Planet, Coco, and The Muppet Christmas Carol.

Grow Your Marvel Collection with "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Dolls from shopDisney

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has just closed out its fourth Phase with the long awaited Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. While fans are still flocking to the theaters to see the film, new merchandise is rolling in on shopDisney as a trio of fashion dolls arrives in time for holiday shopping.

"Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Spider-Man" Holiday Merchandise Comes to Disneyland Resort

Ho ho Holiday Special! Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy are celebrating Christmas on Disney+ and the magic of the season has trickled over to Disney California Adventure.

Bring Home the Galaxy: Hasbro Celebrates the 40th Anniversary "Return of the Jedi" with New Black Series Figures

From the forest moon of Endor and the dark corners of Jabba’s palace to the sinister halls of the Death Star, this wave of Star Wars: The Black Series celebrates some of the lesser seen, but still essential characters of Return of the Jedi.

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on Twitter and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!