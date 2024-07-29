Disney Digest 7/29/24 (Topping Comic-Con, Disney and the NBA, Disney+ Not Much, and More)

As I sit here trying to recover from San Diego Comic-Con, there is a lot to talk about. A lot happened while I was gone, but let’s see how much we can get through over the next few days before I get swamped with D23 prep.

The Pressure Is On

As it seems like what happens every time Marvel Studios presents, they once again won Comic-Con. While the biggest news this time ended up being a reimagining of the biggest news they had last time, they still rocked Hall H. Beyond the flying cars and theatrical Robert Downey Jr. reveal, they also had a record-breaking drone show, which followed the most rapturous screening Hall H has ever hosted.

Beyond Marvel, even the smaller presence of Alien: Romulus, which featured a presentation featuring facehuggers and chest bursters, made an impact. Disney even had Alien victims in the Gaslamp for a larger viral marketing presence. Disney Studios marketing chief’s Asad Ayaz and his team knows how to market these event films in a way that makes an impact.

But Ayaz also has another hat: Disney’s Chief Brand Officer — which means he also oversees D23. With such an amazing Disney presence in San Diego just two weeks prior to the “Ultimate Disney Fan Event,” one can’t help but wonder if Disney will be able to make as big of an impact in Anaheim.

While Marvel will be a part of the Disney Entertainment Showcase, it will have a smaller window than at their natural home at Comic-Con. But while we may not get flying cars (outside of Herbie at the Walt Disney Archives exhibit), will there be any wow moments that match the spectacle they created above Petco Park. D23 has not typically been home to many surprises, but perhaps with Ayaz at the helm, we may be in for a treat… or we may just remind ourselves that San Diego Comic Con is the pinnacle. (But I would not bet against a drone show over Angel Stadium…)

You Just Scored A New Rights Deal, What Are You Going to Do Next?

While Warner Bros Discovery and the NBA fight over their contract, Disney’s ESPN has come to a new agreement that will keep the NBA finals, and many other games, with the network for over a decade. Although Disney is paying more money for fewer games, they were able to remain the league’s number one media partner.

Deep in the release is language that shares that the deal will include the NBA working with Disney on partnering in new ways. This includes working with Marvel Studios to introduce the league to young fans, but also an ongoing presence at Walt Disney World’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

While the NBA Experience did not play out as anyone would have liked, it is interesting to see them still trying to figure out a way for the NBA to have a presence at the Resort. Perhaps more interesting will be the documentary that they will be producing on the NBA Bubble that occurred during the pandemic. As one of the first major events to happen at Walt Disney World following the complete shutdown, it will be fascinating to see how Disney was able to make all of that work.

What’s Up, Disney+?

Nothing. Have you noticed how little is coming to Disney+ in the month of August? The only major release is the second season of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures. I think back to when Bob Chapek said there would be a new movie or series each week. Of course that was a different time and under a different economic outlook, but you have to put something on to keep people around.

I believe that Disney was making too much content. There was a lot that was wasted because folks couldn’t keep up, but that doesn’t mean they should make virtually no content. It is odd since we know that titles like Skeleton Crew and Ironheart were filmed ages ago, so there should be a stockpile of shows.

Perhaps they are waiting to announce these things at D23 and want to make a splash, but the bizarre cadence, which has plagued Disney+ since launch, never made any sense. They would release a Marvel movie and show at the same time or have a Marvel series and Star Wars series running together, but then have periods of no new releases.

As Disney heads into a new fiscal year, I hope that they come up with a plan that will reduce churn without spending money on shows no one will watch. Perhaps the strategy will be revealed in the coming weeks, but right now they seem aimless.

Quick Hits:

You thought you would get a breather after D23? Get ready for World Princess Week.

ABC has picked up the Tim Allen pilot Shifting Gears but is replacing the creators-writers. You could say the network is…

but is replacing the creators-writers. You could say the network is… Why announce your new Star Wars book series at your Comic-Con panel, when you can wait for the Monday after.

6 Things To Watch for Tomorrow:

Expect to get the first details of the Disney Destiny tomorrow morning.

Watch Disney Trivia Live at 7:30 PT for a special Laughing Place announcement.

In a new episode of Celebrity Family Feud , Daughtry and Papa Roach face off while Earth, Wind & Fire go up against The War And Treaty.

, Daughtry and Papa Roach face off while Earth, Wind & Fire go up against The War And Treaty. Judge Steve Harvey features feuds between exes, a former employee seeking lost wages, and a neighbor’s damaged mailbox.

Disney continues the story of The X-Files with the new book Perihelion by Claudia Gray.

with the new book Perihelion by Claudia Gray. Disney Publishing’s villains series by Serena Valentino continues with Gaston in “Kill the Beast.”

