Disneyland Paris Announces Dates for World Princess Week Festivities

Disneyland Paris is getting ready to once again celebrate World Princess Week next month.

What’s Happening:

From August 25th to 31st, courage and kindness will be at the heart of the regal celebration at Disneyland Paris! Get ready to Create Your World and celebrate a week full of unforgettable moments with Disney Princesses.

Some of the specialty food items coming to Disney Parks across the globe for World Princess Week, including Disneyland Paris, have been revealed in a new Foodie Guide

While the dates for the event have been announced, no additional details have been shared at this time.

Stay tuned as more details on World Princess Week at Disneyland Paris will be shared soon.

