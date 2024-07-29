Disneyland Paris Announces Dates for World Princess Week Festivities

Disneyland Paris is getting ready to once again celebrate World Princess Week next month.

What’s Happening:

  • From August 25th to 31st, courage and kindness will be at the heart of the regal celebration at Disneyland Paris! Get ready to Create Your World and celebrate a week full of unforgettable moments with Disney Princesses.
  • Some of the specialty food items coming to Disney Parks across the globe for World Princess Week, including Disneyland Paris, have been revealed in a new Foodie Guide.
  • While the dates for the event have been announced, no additional details have been shared at this time.
  • Stay tuned as more details on World Princess Week at Disneyland Paris will be shared soon.

