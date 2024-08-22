“Coco” Set For Return Engagement At El Capitan Theatre

Coco is returning to the El Capitan Theatre for a limited engagement.

What’s Happening:

The El Capitan Theatre has just announced that Coco will be heading back to the theater for a limited engagement this September.

Daily showtimes will be held at 10am, 1pm, 4pm, and 7pm.

Alongside the feature presentation will be live performances from the Mariachi Divas and Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles prior to each showing.

A fan event screening will take place on September 20th at 7pm (which includes popcorn, drink, and an event credential).

For those looking to view the film in its native language, a Spanish dubbed screening will take place September 21st at 4pm.

This joins the Coco fun happening elsewhere in Southern California, with the updated The Storytellers of Plaza de la Familia Celebrate The Musical World of Coco! debuting at Disney California Adventure

