Pixar Comes To Life In LEGO Form In New Shorts Next Month on Disney+

First unveiled at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Pixar Animation Studios has confirmed the date that some of their classic characters are coming to your screens – in LEGO form – on Disney+ next month!

What’s Happening:

After initially being revealed at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan event earlier this month, five LEGO Pixar shorts are coming to Disney+ next month featuring favorite characters from classic Pixar Animation Studios films in LEGO Brick form.

Called BrickToons, there are set to be five different shorts featuring characters from Cars, The Incredibles, Brave, Coco, and Finding Nemo , all in the LEGO Brick built worlds.

Title cards for four of the BrickToons have also been released, revealing the short titles: Coco: Family Bands Together The Incredibles: Pizza Night Brave: Patience is a Bear Cars: Trust Yer' Ol Pal Mater

The Finding Nemo based short was not revealed, but is confirmed to be coming along with the other four when they officially debut on Disney+ on September 4th.

