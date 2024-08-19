Pixar Comes To Life In LEGO Form In New Shorts Next Month on Disney+

First unveiled at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Pixar Animation Studios has confirmed the date that some of their classic characters are coming to your screens – in LEGO form – on Disney+ next month!

What’s Happening:

  • After initially being revealed  at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan event earlier this month, five LEGO Pixar shorts are coming to Disney+ next month featuring favorite characters from classic Pixar Animation Studios films in LEGO Brick form.
  • Called BrickToons, there are set to be five different shorts featuring characters from Cars, The Incredibles, Brave, Coco, and Finding Nemo, all in the LEGO Brick built worlds.
  • Title cards for four of the BrickToons have also been released, revealing the short titles:
    • Coco: Family Bands Together
    • The Incredibles: Pizza Night
    • Brave: Patience is a Bear
    • Cars: Trust Yer’ Ol Pal Mater
  • The Finding Nemo based short was not revealed, but is confirmed to be coming along with the other four when they officially debut on Disney+ on September 4th.

