Disneyland Resort Searching for Solo Jazz Pianist to Portray Joe Gardner From Pixar’s “Soul”

Disney Live Entertainment is seeking a solo jazz pianist to portray Joe Gardner from Pixar's Soul at the Disneyland Resort in California. All online submissions must be sent by September 2nd, 2024.

What's Happening:

All performers must be able to play proficiently in the solo piano jazz style and will be required to learn specific music.

It is also important that they engage with guests within the story of the film and have a knowledge of jazz music.

Seeking the Following Role:

Joe Gardner as seen in the Pixar film Soul .

. Middle-school band teacher from New York City has always loved teaching, but underlying was a passion for playing jazz piano professionally.

After one small misstep takes him from the streets of NYC to “The Great Before”, he gets a second chance at life, and finds himself ready and eager to share his knowledge and talents with the world!

Rate:

Multiple musician roles available; the pay rate for this role is between $42.42 per hour and $53.03 per hour, depending on role assignment.

Requirements:

Must be at least 18 years of age and have authorization to work in the United States.

