El Capitan Theatre Offers Free Screenings for those Affected by Wildfires

In the wake of the devastating wildfires, the El Capitan Theatre is offering free screenings for families affected.
What’s Happening:
- For those recovering from the wildfires that affected Los Angeles County, the El Capitan Theatre is offering daily screenings for those who have been impacted.
- From January 18th through the 26th, a daily screening will take place at various times, bouncing between showings of Mufasa: The Lion King and Moana 2.
- All complimentary tickets will also include a free popcorn and beverage.
- Guests are able to reserve up to 12 tickets per showtime selected.
- Tickets are now available and can be reserved here.
