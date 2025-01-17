El Capitan Theatre Offers Free Screenings for those Affected by Wildfires

Free screenings of "Mufasa: The Lion King" and "Moana 2" will be shown in rep.

In the wake of the devastating wildfires, the El Capitan Theatre is offering free screenings for families affected.

What’s Happening:

For those recovering from the wildfires that affected Los Angeles County, the El Capitan Theatre is offering daily screenings for those who have been impacted.

From January 18th through the 26th, a daily screening will take place at various times, bouncing between showings of Mufasa: The Lion King and Moana 2 .

and . All complimentary tickets will also include a free popcorn and beverage.

Guests are able to reserve up to 12 tickets per showtime selected.

Tickets are now available and can be reserved here

