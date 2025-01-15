Disney Opens Up Wardrobe Warehouses to Employees Who’ve Been Affected by Los Angeles Wildfires

Wardrobes from some Disney shows are now clothing those in need.

In response to the devastating wildfires tearing through Los Angeles and Ventura Counties in Southern California, The Walt Disney Company has opened some of its wardrobe warehouse to Disney Employees who have lost their homes.

What’s Happening:

Amid the devastating wildfires impacting the Los Angeles area, Disney Entertainment Television invited employees, production crew, and their families who lost their homes to its wardrobe warehouse in North Hollywood to collect new or gently used clothing and shoes from recent Disney film and TV productions at no expense.

Disney Entertainment Production worked in their warehouse all weekend long, and by Monday, more than 80 Disney VoluntEARS were unpacking boxes, sorting items by size and style, and preparing to welcome members of the Disney community who needed their support.

Invitations were sent out via email earlier this week, and invited Cast Members and employees were asked to register online and select a shopping window that is convenient for them. If the dates and/or times do not work – or if they are in more urgent need – accommodations will be made to assist them.

The warehouse includes wardrobe from productions such as Genius: MLK/X , grown-ish , The Old Man , Station 19 , UnPrisoned, and Wizards Beyond Waverly Place .

and . This has allowed Disney to offer a wide variety of options to each Cast Member, employee, and family member.

The support that Disney is offering also extends to the greater Los Angeles area. Last week, the company announced that i t is committing $15 million

