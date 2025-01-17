Disney Legend Martha Blanding Among SoCal Residents Who’ve Lost Everything, GoFundMe Campaign Launched

There are thousands of people affected by the Wildfires raging through Southern California, and Disney Legend Martha Blanding is among them.
- Though slowing down, Los Angeles County continues to be devastated by the wildfires, and thousands of homes and structures have been destroyed.
- With its close proximity to not only the Disney Studios, but Disneyland (relatively speaking) as well, it’s no surprise that a number of Disney employees have been affected.
- One of those people is the recently named Disney Legend, Martha Blanding.
- A resident of the Altadena community, her home and belongings of over 40 years have been destroyed as a result of the Eaton fire that tore through the area.
- As such, a GoFundMe has been set up to help Blanding and her family recover from this unthinkable event.
- On the page, their story is shared:
“Over the course of the past week, the outpouring of concern for Martha Blanding and her family in these difficult and devastating times has been overwhelming. The loss of their Altadena community, their home and personal belongings of over 40 years has been unimaginable for her and many others locally and in neighboring cities. Many have asked how they can help Martha and her family recover from this tragic event and loss, here are a couple of ways to help support them as they navigate through this trying time and help to provide essential resources. Please consider making a donation here or reach out should you wish to send digital gift cards or use zelle. Together, we can make a difference. Please feel free to share with others and trusted contacts who have asked how they can help.”
- Recently named a Disney Legend, Martha has personified the philosophy of creating happiness for others while embodying the principles of hospitality and courtesy that Walt Disney sought to establish for Disneyland Cast Members.
- Once hired as a Tour Guide, she quickly climbed the ladder to become a VIP Hostess. Martha later became the first ever Black woman in management at Disneyland as an expert merchandise, candy, and film buyer for 16 years, and later became the senior manager of Disneyland Resort Merchandise Special Events. In this role, she worked with world-renowned artisans, celebrities, and Disney Legends. She was considered one of the few pioneering producers of the Official Disneyana Convention, a forerunner of today’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
- A co-founder of PULSE, a business employee resource group for Black Disneyland Cast Members, Martha served as a trusted mentor to fellow employees. She retired in 2022.
- If you want to help Martha or for more information, be sure to check out their GoFundMe page, here.