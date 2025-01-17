Disney Legend Martha Blanding Among SoCal Residents Who’ve Lost Everything, GoFundMe Campaign Launched

There are thousands of people affected by the Wildfires raging through Southern California, and Disney Legend Martha Blanding is among them.

What’s Happening:

“Over the course of the past week, the outpouring of concern for Martha Blanding and her family in these difficult and devastating times has been overwhelming. The loss of their Altadena community, their home and personal belongings of over 40 years has been unimaginable for her and many others locally and in neighboring cities. Many have asked how they can help Martha and her family recover from this tragic event and loss, here are a couple of ways to help support them as they navigate through this trying time and help to provide essential resources. Please consider making a donation here or reach out should you wish to send digital gift cards or use zelle. Together, we can make a difference. Please feel free to share with others and trusted contacts who have asked how they can help.”