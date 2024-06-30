Wimbledon 2024 – ESPN Will Exclusively Cover This Years Tennis Tournament

The network will present the prestigious tennis tournament exclusively this year. With more than 240 hours of live coverage, fans of Wimbledon will be served two weeks of non-stop entertainment.

What’s Happening:

From July 1st to July 14th, ESPN announced

Live from the All England Lawn Tennis Club, the TV event will have several avenues to stream The Championships. This includes ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, streaming from the ESPN app via ESPN+ and TV Everywhere, and ABC

The network will have a marathon of coverage from all 18 courts, ending on July 14th with the Gentlemen’s Championship and Ladies’ Doubles Championship. The July 13th Ladies’ Championship and July 14th Gentlemen’s Championship will also stream on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.

ESPN will be enhancing their programming this year by expanding their live coverage of the middle Saturday and Sunday, which will start at 7AM EST.

In addition to the extended coverage, a new studio show Wimbledon – Second Serve will air during the final hour of coverage on July 1-5. The new program, shot in ESPN’s all new studios, will recap the day's events and matches with ESPN tennis analysts.

will air during the final hour of coverage on July 1-5. The new program, shot in ESPN’s all new studios, will recap the day's events and matches with ESPN tennis analysts. ESPN Deportes will air over 95 hours of live coverage in Spanish, including the Ladies’ and Gentlemen’s Semifinals and Championships.

The ESPN app will be the streaming home for Wimbledon, with over 700 matches being showcased. Within the app: All ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 coverage will be available with TV Everywhere credentials. ESPN+ will offer coverage every day of The Championships with viewing from all outer courts and daily featured matches. ESPN+ also allows users on-demand access to Wimbledon archive matches. This includes 50 of the greatest matches from Wimbledon and official films showcasing the tournaments previous years. Every match will be available for streaming on the app with ESPN+ or TV Everywhere. Coverage will be announced the day prior.

You can view the full schedule for the event, including coverage and match times, here

