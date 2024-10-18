Disney Launches House of Mouse Global Tour in London

Anderson .Paak headlined the event that also included a number of photo opportunities and pop-ups featuring Mickey and friends.

Disney officially launched their House of Mouse tour in London – a special celebration that brings all the nostalgic joy of Disney together with top tier music.

What’s Happening:

The House of Mouse global tour of immersive events brings not only music, but also a number of pop-up merchandise experiences.

The experience celebrates a new era of Mickey & Friends, where the characters will show up in a whole new way, thanks to live animation technology.

At the first stop in London last night, guests were treated to a set from DJ Sian Owens, followed by headliner DJ Pee .Wee AKA Anderson .Paak.

Within the space, partygoers had manicures at a pop-up nail bar by Pleasing, hung out with friends in the Epic Mickey Rebrushed games room, enjoyed a Simba plush grabber machine, partied alongside Mickey & Friends thanks to motion capture technology, and enjoyed many content capture moments.

The House of Mouse tour will continue on to major cities in Asia and the Pacific, North and South America, each spotlighting local musical talent and creative collaborators, all serving to reimagine this iconic group of life-long friends.

More Disney News: