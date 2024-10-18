Games Based On Disney Channel and Disney Jr. Shows To Be Removed From DisneyNOW Website Next Month

Some are quite fun, go play them while you can.

While not widely known, the former DisneyNOW App and current DisneyNOW Website offers fun, interactive games.which are about to shut down next month.

What’s Happening:

Late last month, the DisneyNOW app (and other Disney-owned network apps) were shut down. The app was designed as a gateway to all the content and fun of the Disney Branded Television networks – Disney Channel

The website, DisneyNOW.com, is still available and offers much of the same functionality of the app, allowing those with television providers to watch current on-demand content and shorts as seen on the linear networks.

However, DisneyNOW also featured a number of fun interactive games that were oft overlooked. While no longer accessible through the app, they are still available on the website….for a few more weeks.

DisneyNOW users are being prompted with a notice that the games section of the website will no longer be available as of November 14th, 2024.

The games, which are typically fun and easily played on a mobile device, tie-in with various network properties and range from challenging fighting games, puzzle games, and low-level side scrollers to simple character quizzes and trivia.

Recent properties, like Kiff and Primos , arrived on the DisneyNOW app and website with companion games, though the games library features dated properties as well, including canceled shows.

and , arrived on the DisneyNOW app and website with companion games, though the games library features dated properties as well, including canceled shows. For now, fans can enjoy numerous games based on Kiff, Primos, Big City Greens , Disney Magic Bakeoff, The Ghost and Molly McGee , Disney Jr.’s Ariel, Miraculous: LadyBug and Cat Noir, National Geographic, Marvel ’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends, Secrets of Sulphur Springs , Mira Royal Detective, Descendants, and much more.

and much more. There is no news as to whether or not the games will be relocated or made downloadable individually (some are quite complex compared to others, and even other mobile games), only that the games section (and everything therein) of the DisneyNOW website will be removed on November 14th.

The DisneyNOW website also reminds users that while the games portion is closing down next month, the site is still available to watch all the latest Disney Channel and Disney Jr. content.

The pictures on this post are from the games, Big City Greens: Haywire Harvest and Kiff – Reel Good Time, which I highly recommend if you want to zone out in the worlds of those shows for a few minutes (or hours).