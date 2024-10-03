Producer Allison Abbate Will Introduce “Frankenweenie” at Special Fan Event at the El Capitan Theatre

Frankenweenie will be back on the big screen at the El Capitan Theatre with a special opening night fan event.
What's Happening:
- See Frankenweenie on the big screen at the El Capitan Theatre.
- An opening night fan event screening will take place on October 11th at 7 PM.
- Tickets are priced at $40 and come with popcorn, a fountain beverage, and an event credential.
- The event will also feature a special introduction from producer Allison Abbate.
- The film will be running from October 11th through 17th at the El Capitan Theatre.
About Frankenweenie:
- From Disney and Tim Burton they present the funny and offbeat Frankenweenie, a touching story centered on a boy and his dog.
- Following the sudden death of his pet Sparky, young Victor uses science to bring his furry best friend back to life with some slight modifications.
- As he attempts to conceal his home-sewn experiment, chaos ensues when Sparky escapes, revealing to Victor's classmates, teachers, and the entire community that a second chance at life can lead to monstrous consequences.
More on the El Capitan Theatre:
