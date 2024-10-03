Producer Allison Abbate Will Introduce “Frankenweenie” at Special Fan Event at the El Capitan Theatre

Frankenweenie will be back on the big screen at the El Capitan Theatre with a special opening night fan event.

See Frankenweenie on the big screen at the El Capitan Theatre.

An opening night fan event screening will take place on October 11th at 7 PM.

The event will also feature a special introduction from producer Allison Abbate.

The film will be running from October 11th through 17th at the El Capitan Theatre.

From Disney and Tim Burton they present the funny and offbeat Frankenweenie , a touching story centered on a boy and his dog.

Following the sudden death of his pet Sparky, young Victor uses science to bring his furry best friend back to life with some slight modifications.

As he attempts to conceal his home-sewn experiment, chaos ensues when Sparky escapes, revealing to Victor's classmates, teachers, and the entire community that a second chance at life can lead to monstrous consequences.

