Search”Fright” Pictures Heading To El Captain Theatre With Special Screenings

Prepare to get spooked with special engagements of something frightening Searchlight films.
What’s Happening:
- The El Capitan Theatre is hosting some of Searchlight Pictures' scariest films for a limited engagement.
- On select Saturdays next month, the SearchFright screening series will bring horror flicks from the past back to the El Capitan Theatre.
- The Hills Have Eyes will have a screening on October 5th at 10pm hosted by horror journalist Shannon McGrew.
- A Q&A with the filmmakers of Ready or Not will take place before a screening of the film on October 12th, alongside star Samara Weaving.
- The tickets will cost $28 and include popcorn, a drink, and a special credential.
- For more ticket information, head to the El Captian website.
