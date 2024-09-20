Search”Fright” Pictures Heading To El Captain Theatre With Special Screenings

Prepare to get spooked with special engagements of something frightening Searchlight films.

What’s Happening:

  • The El Capitan Theatre is hosting some of Searchlight Pictures' scariest films for a limited engagement.
  • On select Saturdays next month, the SearchFright screening series will bring horror flicks from the past back to the El Capitan Theatre.
  • The Hills Have Eyes will have a screening on October 5th at 10pm hosted by horror journalist Shannon McGrew.
  • A Q&A with the filmmakers of Ready or Not will take place before a screening of the film on October 12th, alongside star Samara Weaving.
  • The tickets will cost $28 and include popcorn, a drink, and a special credential.

