Search”Fright” Pictures Heading To El Captain Theatre With Special Screenings

Prepare to get spooked with special engagements of something frightening Searchlight films.

What’s Happening:

The El Capitan Theatre is hosting some of Searchlight Pictures' scariest films for a limited engagement.

On select Saturdays next month, the SearchFright screening series will bring horror flicks from the past back to the El Capitan Theatre.

The Hills Have Eyes will have a screening on October 5th at 10pm hosted by horror journalist Shannon McGrew.

A Q&A with the filmmakers of Ready or Not will take place before a screening of the film on October 12th, alongside star Samara Weaving.

The tickets will cost $28 and include popcorn, a drink, and a special credential.

For more ticket information, head to the El Captian website

