Last time they were dancing in the streets, but in the third film of the Step Up series, it’s time to take your dance moves to the third dimension.

Logline

Moose and Camille are starting their freshmen year at NYU. With dancing behind him, it only takes a tour through Central Park before Moose encounters street dancers and catches the eye of Luke, a leader of one of the many street dance groups that walks the streets of New York, the Pirates.

Moose’s moves have impressed Luke, and he is invited to join his group and the club they run. As Moose ingratiates himself with the Pirates dance crew, we learn that Luke is barely able to keep the club open because his former partner, Julien, plans to buy it when the bank forecloses on the site.

Luke is not thinking about his club because he has finally met the mysterious girl Natalie who he has longed to meet. They flirt, and then fall in love with each other. Natalie gets to know the real Luke, and while he hides his ambitions from his friends and fellow Pirates, he shares everything with Natalie.

The only problem is that Natalie is Julien’s brother. She has gone undercover to help her brother but her feelings for Luke have forced her to abandon her brother’s dastardly plan. Natalie tries to set the record straight with Luke, but he finds it difficult to believe her true feelings for him.

Moose is losing touch with Camille. He has spent so much time with the Pirates that he misses class, and regularly breaks dates with his friend. When Moose finally brings Camille into the group to rehearse for the World Dance battles, it seems like all things are right for the rag tag group of dance champions.

When Luke rejoins his team, and they take on Julien at the World Dance battles, the only question is, will Natalie show up?

High Praise

This series is always entertaining, and though the story is simplistic and repetitive, the third installment is a fine continuation in the saga.

Adam Sevani was great in the second film and seeing him as Moose again bridging the second and third film was a perfect touch.

What Were They Thinking

The story is predictable, the villain is weak, and there is never a doubt as to how the movie would end.

The 3D gimmick is silly and isn’t necessary for the film. Watching this movie several years after it came to the theatres at home and it’s easy to see where the 3D special scenes were, and they look ridiculous. I’m especially talking about the scene where Luke and Natalie stand on top of subway vent and the bubbles get blown up.

Backlot Knowledge

On its opening weekend, the movie grossed almost $16 million dollars.

The movie was nominated for Best Sound Editing by the Motion Picture Sound Editors guild.

The guild of Music Supervisors Awards nominated the film for a Best Music Supervision for Film award.

Though the film opened as the lowest of the three Step Up films, it did go on to be the highest grossing of the three films.

Camille is also in the first movie. She is Tyler's (Channing Tatum's) little sister.

Channing Tatum does not appear in this film, unlike the first two movies in the series.

This film was the first not to feature the Maryland School of the Arts or be filmed in Baltimore.

The video game from Big ‘Zoltar’ can be seen at the carnival rehearsal space.

Step Up 3D is the second feature film to have a 7.1 surround sound audio format. The first was Toy Story 3.

The movie's competition on its opening weekend was The Other Guys and Inception.

and . This is the last Step Up movie to be produced by Disney.

Critical Response

{Snub-Skip this Film, Overexposed-Desperate for Something to Watch, Clapper-A Perfect Film For Any Device, Magic Hour– You Must Watch This Film on a Big Screen, Award Worthy– This Film is Cinema.}

Step Up 3D is fun, but this is not an Oscar winning film. The story is light and delightful, and if you are interested in dance then this is the movie for you. If you aren’t a dance fan and stumble upon Step Up 3D, I’m certain anyone will enjoy this movie.

Though it may not be a deep story with complex characters, Step Up 3D gets the Clapper Award for being a great film for any device.

Bill’s Hot Take

The first three Step Up films have better consistency and entertainment value than most big budget blockbuster sagas.

Best Quotable Line

“I was born from a boom box.”

Call Sheet

Rick Malambri as Luke

Sharni Vinson as Natalie

Adam Sevani as Moose

Alyson Stoner as Camille

Keith Stallworth as Jacob

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss as Jason

Joseph Slaughter as Julien

Production Team:

Directed by Jon M. Chu

Produced by Touchstone Pictures / Summit Entertainment / Offspring Entertainment

Written by Amy Andelson / Emily Meyer / Duane Adler

Release Date: August 6, 2010

Budget: $30 million

Domestic Box Office Gross: $42,400,223

Worldwide Box Office Gross: $159,291,809

Coming Attractions

