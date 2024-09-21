Video: “Coco” Inspired Curtain Show at the El Capitan Theatre

The iconic Los Angeles-located theatre is hosting a special engagement of the Pixar fan favorite this weekend only.

It’s Showtime:

The El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, CA is hosting showings of Disney/Pixar’s Coco this weekend

The approximately 2-minute performance featured bright and colorful projections dancing around a guitar to the Michael Giacchino scored “Fiesta Espectacular.”

In addition to the preshow, the venue is also hosting pre-show performances by the Mariachi Divas and Ballet Folklórico De Los Ángeles as you enter the theatre as well as a photo opportunity with Miguel’s guitar.

Tomorrow is the last day to catch Coco at the El Cap, with showtimes at 10AM, 1PM, 4PM, and 7PM. You can purchase tickets to the special engagement here

