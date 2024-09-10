“Hocus Pocus” Returns to the El Capitan Theatre for a Limited Time Only

Hocus Pocus, a fan favorite for many, is returning to the El Capitan Theatre which includes a special fan screening event.
What’s Happening:
- Tickets are now on sale for Hocus Pocus at the El Capitan Theatre.
- You can see this popular film from September 27th through October 3rd.
- There will be a movie prop display and a Sanderson Sister themed photo op.
The Hocus Pocus Fan Event Screening:
- Fans won't want to miss the opening night fan screening event on Friday, September 27th at 7pm.
- This will include a special introduction by composer John Debney and screenwriter David Kirschner.
- The price of admission will include popcorn, fountain beverage, and an event credential totalling $40.
Witches Night Out Ticket Offer:
- For $68 fans can purchase the special Witches Night Out ticket offer.
- This will include two tickets to the film and two Ghirardelli Put a Spell on You Ice Cream Sundaes. This sundae features mint chocolate chip ice cream, hot fudge, whipped cream, a witch waffle cone hat, and purple sprinkles.
- You will need reservations and can purchase those by calling 1-800-DISNEY-6 (347-6396).
Showtimes:
- 10:00am
- 1:00pm
- 4:00pm
- 7:00pm
- 9:55pm (Friday and Saturday only)
Tickets:
- Click here to purchase tickets or call 1-800 Disney-6 (347-6396).
- Seats are reserved and tickets are $20 for all ages.
More Hocus Pocus:
