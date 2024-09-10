“Hocus Pocus” Returns to the El Capitan Theatre for a Limited Time Only

Hocus Pocus, a fan favorite for many, is returning to the El Capitan Theatre which includes a special fan screening event.

What’s Happening:

Tickets are now on sale for Hocus Pocus at the El Capitan Theatre.

at the El Capitan Theatre. You can see this popular film from September 27th through October 3rd.

There will be a movie prop display and a Sanderson Sister themed photo op.

The Hocus Pocus Fan Event Screening:

Fans won't want to miss the opening night fan screening event on Friday, September 27th at 7pm.

This will include a special introduction by composer John Debney and screenwriter David Kirschner.

The price of admission will include popcorn, fountain beverage, and an event credential totalling $40.

Witches Night Out Ticket Offer:

For $68 fans can purchase the special Witches Night Out ticket offer.

This will include two tickets to the film and two Ghirardelli Put a Spell on You Ice Cream Sundaes. This sundae features mint chocolate chip ice cream, hot fudge, whipped cream, a witch waffle cone hat, and purple sprinkles.

You will need reservations and can purchase those by calling 1-800-DISNEY-6 (347-6396).

Showtimes:

10:00am

1:00pm

4:00pm

7:00pm

9:55pm (Friday and Saturday only)

Tickets:

Click here

Seats are reserved and tickets are $20 for all ages.

More Hocus Pocus: