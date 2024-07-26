“Hocus Pocus” Returns to Salem for the “I Put a Spell on You Masquerade”

For the first time ever, fans of the popular film Hocus Pocus can step inside Salem’s Old Town Hall to take part in their own Halloween costume party during the “I Put a Spell on You Masquerade.”

What’s Happening:

The exterior of Old Town Hall is prominently displayed in all its Halloween glory during the film’s iconic Halloween party.

Join this Halloween party on Friday, September 20th, 2024, from 6:30-10:30 p.m.

A limited number of tickets are now on sale

VIP Admission includes added bonuses like an autographed copy of the book Hocus Pocus in Focus by author Aaron Wallace, a special experience with the book’s author before the party, a photo opportunity with the Witch Sister Trio, and more.

The party will include live performances by Salem's favorite Witch Sister Trio, a DJ dance party playing music from the 80s, 90s, and today with favorite Halloween tunes mixed in, bars, souvenir gift bags, and more!

This event is for guests 18+ and costumes are required. It is being produced under DePaoli’s depaolEVENTS label. The event is not affiliated with The Walt Disney Company.

What They’re Saying:

Event producer Jeff DePaoli: “I’ve always loved the idea of celebrating films in their actual shooting locations. Halloween is my favorite day of the year, therefore an on-location ‘Hocus Pocus’ event has been on the top of my list for a long time and I’m excited to make it a reality this year. I frequently visit filming locations for fun, but recreating a scene at a location makes the experience even more unforgettable.”