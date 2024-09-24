National Geographic’s “Blink” Coming to El Capitan Theatre for Limited Run

Moviegoers can see National Geographic’s Blink at the El Capitan Theatre for a limited time starting next month.

From October 4th through October 10th, guests can see National Geographic's Blink at the El Capitan Theatre, with tickets

The $21 per person ticket includes reserve seating for all ages and popcorn.

Showtimes for Blink are:
10:00am
1:00pm
4:00pm
7:00pm

About Blink:

The Pelletier family's life is forever changed when three of their four children are diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa, a rare and untreatable condition that results in significant vision loss.

Confronted with this profound challenge, Edith Lemay, Sébastien Pelletier, and their children embark on a global journey to see the world's beauty while they can.

As they create lasting memories through stunning locations and extraordinary experiences, the family's deep love, resilience, and unshakeable sense of wonder empower them to not allow the future to define their present.

Blink is one of several special engagements coming to El Capitan in the weeks ahead.

