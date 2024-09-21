Regal Robot Reveals Limited Edition Temple Guard Dagger Prop Replica

The new prop replica is a continuation of the company’s collaboration with Lucasfilm after several amazing announcements at San Diego Comic Con.

New Collectible:

Regal Robot has announced a brand new addition to their Indiana Jones Archive Collection with the Limited Edition Temple Guard Dagger.

Fans of the film series will remember this iconic dagger seen throughout the thrilling finale of 1984’s Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom . Throughout Pankot Palace, temple guards threatened the film's heroes, with one guard holding the dagger in their mouth as they chased Short Round up a ladder.

. Throughout Pankot Palace, temple guards threatened the film's heroes, with one guard holding the dagger in their mouth as they chased Short Round up a ladder. To develop this highly detailed and accurate replica, the incredible team at Regal Robot 3D scanned one of the original resin props. The realistic prop is made of faux metal by artists at the company’s New York-based studio.

The 15.5″ long prop replica comes with a 4.75″ diameter hardwood base with a metal upright to give fans the ability to display the collectible in various ways. The base also comes equipped with a hand-numbered plaque.

Fans can reserve this new prop replica beginning on September 24th at 12PM EST and will only be available for one week.

The Temple Guard Dagger retails for $349, with the company offering a 6-month payment plan for those interested.

You can find more information on this Limited Edition prop replica here

