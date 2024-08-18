Iconic Hat from “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” Fetches Hefty Price at Auction

Harrison Ford’s iconic hat from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom has sold for an astonishing price at auction, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Harrison Ford’s simple, era-defining brown fedora hat worn in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom has sold at auction for $630,000.
- Created specifically for the second installment in the franchise, the hat sold at auction on Thursday in Los Angeles.
- The auction house said the hat was also used during additional photography at producer George Lucas’ visual effects facilities.
- Other items sold at the same time included props from the Star Wars franchise, alongside Harry Potter and James Bond productions.
About Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom:
- Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom brings you non-stop thrills and excitement like nothing you’ve ever experienced. Indy (Harrison Ford), his sidekick Short Round and nightclub singer Willie Scott (Kate Capshaw) go from high-flying action above the Himalayas to a nail-biting runaway mine car chase and finally a spine-tingling escape from a fortress-like mine in India. Hang on tight as the world’s ultimate action hero takes you on a heart-pumping roller-coaster ride of adventure that’s guaranteed to keep you on the edge of your seat.
- Featuring: Harrison Ford, Kate Capshaw, Quan Ke Huy, Amrish Puri, Roshan Seth, Philip Stone, Roy Chiao, David Yip, Ric Young, Chua Kah Joo.
