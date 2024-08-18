Iconic Hat from “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” Fetches Hefty Price at Auction

Harrison Ford’s iconic hat from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom has sold for an astonishing price at auction, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

Harrison Ford’s simple, era-defining brown fedora hat worn in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom has sold at auction for $630,000.

has sold at auction for $630,000. Created specifically for the second installment in the franchise, the hat sold at auction on Thursday in Los Angeles.

The auction house said the hat was also used during additional photography at producer George Lucas’ visual effects facilities.

Other items sold at the same time included props from the Star Wars

