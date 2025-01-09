The LEGO Group and BBC Studios Reveal New “Bluey” Partnership

Six new LEGO “Bluey” products are set to be released this spring.

The LEGO Group and BBC Studios have announced a new collaboration that merges Bluey with the imaginative world of LEGO.

What's Happening

The LEGO Group and BBC Studios have officially announced a new partnership that merges the cherished world of Bluey with the creative and playful universe of LEGO for the first time.

with the creative and playful universe of LEGO for the first time. The collaboration introduces an exciting partnership that will bring six new LEGO Bluey sets to life in 2025, including options from the LEGO 4+ and LEGO DUPLO themes, all inspired by the animated series Bluey .

. The partnership aims to create fun opportunities for families to engage in imaginative role play and creativity as they build, connect, and bring their favorite scenes from the series to life.

Six new LEGO Bluey products will be launched this spring.

What They're Saying:

Michaela Edgerley Stovicek, Head of Preschool at the LEGO Group: “We are absolutely thrilled to bring together the worlds of LEGO Play and Bluey with the team at BBC Studios. It’s been a long time coming and we believe that this partnership is a match made in heaven for younger builders and families alike. Just like the LEGO brand, the Bluey brand has play at the heart of everything they do, which aligns perfectly with the LEGO brand values and mission.”

“We are absolutely thrilled to bring together the worlds of LEGO Play and with the team at BBC Studios. It’s been a long time coming and we believe that this partnership is a match made in heaven for younger builders and families alike. Just like the LEGO brand, the Bluey brand has play at the heart of everything they do, which aligns perfectly with the LEGO brand values and mission.” Julie Kekwick, Head of Licensing Hardlines Consumer Products at BBC Studios: “We’re thrilled to partner with the LEGO Group for Bluey! We believe that LEGO Bluey products will offer families a fantastic new way to engage with beloved characters and stories from the hit animated series, cultivating even more imaginative play inspired by the Heelers”

More Bluey News: