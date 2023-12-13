“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for December 12th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 151 – December 12th, 2023

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Refresh Your Disney Wardrobe with the Classy and Fun Peach Punch Collection

Welcoming a new year is a big deal and bringing some bling with you as the date changes is essential. Fortunately, Disney’s latest color story—Peach Punch—is the perfect blend of classy, fun, and yes sequins to start your 2024 off in the spotlight.

Paws and Claws! Stitch Stars on New Collection at shopDisney

Our favorite Elvis lover, Stitch, is a staple character on shopDisney and with good reason: he’s so much fun! From crazy antics and troublemaking tendencies, to those oh so adorable quiet moments, Sitch is a great merchandise feature as proven by a new collection on shopDisney.

Harveys "Frozen" Collection Set to Debut December 15th

What’s missing from your Disney fashion collection? If you’re in need of a Frozen item, you’re in luck because Harveys is heading to Arendelle with a brand new Streamline Crossbody bag that’s perfect for year round wear, but is especially fitting for winter.

Scarlet Witch at Hot Topic – Fashion, Jewelry, and More

We all know Hot Topic has a very specific look and feel, but along with some of their edgier products are plenty of awesome Disney items too. In fact their website is so full of Disney goodies that we’re breaking things down a bit into some of our favorite characters and movies. Today, we’re looking at apparel and accessories featuring Scarlet Witch.

Embrace Your "Super" Self with Semi-Permanent Marvel Tattoos from Inkbox

When it comes to repping your favorite Marvel super hero, there’s no shortage of clothing, accessory, and home decor options to choose from. But what about those times when you want to really make a statement? Fortunately Inkbox has the solution with their unique semi-permanent tattoos featuring Earth’s Mightiest Heroes!

Last Minute Holiday Gift Ideas for Star Wars Fans

With Life Day behind us, Hanukkah ongoing, and Christmas just around the corner, you may find yourself feeling “bantha fodder” (Star Wars slang for worthless) if your holiday shopping isn’t done yet. If you’ve got a Star Wars fan on your gift list, thank the maker because we’ve got some last-minute gift ideas that will help you save the galaxy (and the holidays).

RSVLTS X Star Wars BorlandFlex Flannels are Finally Here!

Ohhh the winter season is about to kick off and this is all the more reason to make sure your wardrobe is ready for the chill to set it. If not, lifestyle brand RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) has you covered and will deck you out in comfy BorlandFlex Flannels, a new bomber jacket and Kunu Koolers for days all inspired by the best franchise ever: Star Wars!

Gift the Galaxy Week Eight: Arcade 1UP, Igloo, Adidas, LEGO

Week Eight spotlights new offerings from party essentials like the Death Star Cheese Board, Arcade 1UP’s Star Wars Pinball machine, coolers from Igloo, family athleisure wear from Adidas, and a Young Jedi Adventure set from LEGO.

Add to Your Shopping List

Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: D23 Exclusive, "The Sword in the Stone," New Year's 2024

We’re almost done with Pin-tastic Tuesday 2023 and Disney’s treating D23 Gold Members to an exclusive Sword in the Stone pin, however since this is the film's 60th anniversary, there are few more options available to everyone! Bolt is also celebrating a milestone year (15) and there’s a fun pin commemorating that film too. Finally, with 2024 Lunar New Year and New Year’s Day on the horizon, some animal friends help to kick off the festivities.

"Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter" Returning to shopDisney on December 22nd

As previously promised, Disney Lorcana fans will soon have another chance to purchase Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter this December.

shopDisney's Free Gift Offer is Back! Treat Yourself to Something Special when You Spend $100+

Winter is almost here and as our hearts grow larger during this season of giving, shopDisney is treating guests to a few gifts of their own! Whether shopping for the perfect holiday present or getting something special for themselves, guests can enjoy an extra special treat: choose a free gift when spending $100 or more!

12 Days of Holiday Savings Archives

Oh the weather outside is frightful, but holiday gifting is so delightful! This winter, shopDisney is treating guests to 12 Days of Holiday Savings across their site so fans can share more magic with those they love.

BlendJet Releases Collection of Disney Princess Portable Blenders

BlendJets portable blenders have released a Disney Princess collection just in time for the holiday shopping season. The new Disney Princess collection highlights Tiana, Jasmine, Moana, Belle, Cinderella, and Ariel.

"The Simpsons" at Hot Topic – Apparel, Funko, and Donut Accessories

Today we’re taking a look at The Simpsons offerings whether new, exclusive, clearance or just on sale, and there is plenty to check out! In fact, we found 13 items that seemed like fun to share and since Christmas is on the way we thought we’d start with holiday sweatshirts!

Disney Holiday Loungefly at Hot Topic — Winnie the Pooh, Grogu, Mickey & Friends

On any given day you can find us browsing the internet for Disney themed merchandise, sales and other shopping opportunities. Over at Hot Topic guests will discover a wide selection of products featuring favorite characters depicted on Loungefly bags and wallets.

Yellowpop Announces Disney100 Neon Mystery Collection

The Disney100 celebration is about to get a whole lot brighter. Yellowpop’s ongoing Disney collaboration wraps up with the final mystery drop that’s dedicated to the 2000s-now including films like Wish, Ratatouille and Cars.

Disney100: Funko Exclusive Iron Man (Facet) Pop!

The “genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist” not only saves the day with his fearless actions and incredible tech, but he generously bankrolls the Avengers too! Now Funko and Disney are honoring the character with a fantastic figure that will make a great addition to your Disney100 collection.

*Special thanks to Tricia Kennedy, Marshal Knight, Luke Manning, Rebekah Moseley, and Alex Reif who contributed to this week's Barely Necessities Round Up*

