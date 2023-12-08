Disney100: Funko Exclusive Iron Man (Facet) Pop!

We’ve been enjoying the Disney100 celebration and all of the merchandise collections that have launched so far! Of course, there’s more to come and today, Funko is introducing a new exclusive Disney100 Iron Man (Facet) Pop!

Join in the fun of celebrating the Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary by going shopping!

The “genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist” not only saves the day with his fearless actions and incredible tech, but he generously bankrolls the Avengers too!

Now Funko and Disney are honoring the character with a fantastic figure that will make a great addition to your Disney100 collection.

The gorgeous facet design gives off the appearance of being a perfectly cut jewel and the sharp edges allow the iridescent finish to perfectly catch the light.

Iron Man is hovering in mid air (courtesy of clear stand) with his arms and palms extended out. While there’s no visible power coming from the repulsors on his hands, it’s easy to imagine what the actual moment would look like.

October 16th marked the official 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company, but Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.