“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for December 19th

Barely Necessities Episode 152 – December 19th, 2023

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Disney x Lilly Pulitzer Debuts New "Lilly Loves Disney" Apparel and Accessories

Fashion brand Lilly Pulitzer is turning back to Disney for inspiration as they launch a new series of lifestyle apparel designed with fans in mind. The “Lilly Loves Disney” Collection features a bright pattern that’s full of hidden surprises like Disney Parks imagery and two beloved mice!

Mickey and Friends "Play in the Park" in shopDisney Collection

What’s this? A joyful new collection inspired by Disney parks has waltzed its way to shopDisney and we’re already eager for our next Disney vacation. Nothing beats a visit to the Happiest or Most Magical place on Earth and the Play in the Park Collection captures the energy and fun of our favorite parks.

Mickey and Minnie Date Night Collection Coming Soon from Loungefly

You know how special it is to have a plus one for dinner, dancing, or even a movie and this Winter Loungefly is all about celebrating with the most iconic couple ever: Mickey and Minnie!

Spark Imaginations with Disney, Marvel and Star Wars Little Golden Books at BoxLunch

There is so much Disney merchandise popping up around the internet, and one of our favorite sites to visit is BoxLunch. This is truly a great place to go for niche fandom collectibles from franchises like Star Wars, Marvel and all of your favorite Disney stories too. BoxLunch has merchandise for the whole family to enjoy including classic Little Golden Books featuring beloved characters.

Valentine's Day Vogue: Stitch and Angel Chocolate Heart Loungefly

As Valentine’s Day approaches, it’s time to start thinking about who you’ll be spending the day with and we’ve got a suggestion: Stitch and Angel! The adorable aliens are settling into a chill vibe for the holiday and lending their sweet faces to a new Loungefly bag exclusive to Entertainment Earth!

Take Up to 35% Off Disney Collectibles During Beast Kingdom's Year-End Sale

It’s been a big year full of Disney merchandise and our friends at Beast Kingdom are helping to end 2023 in style. For a limited time fans can shop the Year-End sale that features discounts up to 35% off in-stock items like Disney dioramas, articulated figures, colorful displays and more.

Save Up to 85% on Last Minute Disney, Marvel and Star Wars Gifts at Entertainment Earth

In need of some last minute gifts this winter? Entertainment Earth is your go to destination for collectibles, toys, games and more and this week guests can take up to 85% off an awesome assortment of in-stock merchandise.

DIY Disney Projects for the Holiday Season

Christmas is less than two weeks away, and you may be still looking for the perfect gift for your friends and family. Disney Parks Blog shared 23 DIY gifts you can make this holiday season.

RSVLTS X Star Wars BorlandFlex Flannels are Finally Here!

We might not be fans of the wind chill, snow storms, or ice, but one thing we love about winter is the endless possibilities when it comes to layering clothing. RSVLTS is already screaming “bring on the cold!” and they’ve just introduced their brand new Star Wars Flannel collection.

At Long Last RSVLTS' Pixar Performance Hoodies are Here

Oh. Boy. I do believe that RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) just gave the entire fashion industry a Christmas present with their latest Disney Pixar drop. At long last, four popular styles originally debuting as Kunuflex button down shirts have been elevated to ShredFlex Performance Hoodies and fans are beyond delighted to add these selections to their wardrobe.

Gift the Galaxy Week Nine: Lenox, Wayfair, RSVLTS, Corkcicle

Week Nine spotlights new offerings from party essentials like the Death Star Cheese Board, Arcade 1UP’s Star Wars Pinball machine, coolers from Igloo, family athleisure wear from Adidas, and a Young Jedi Adventure set from LEGO.

Sensational Seven – Little Mermaid Coming to Disney Hollywood Studios

Disney Animated Classics: The Little Mermaid

The Little Mermaid "My Voice Is a Treasure" Mug – Live Action Film | shopDisney

Samii Ryan Disney The Little Mermaid Ariel & Flounder Cap | BoxLunch

Tara Toys Disney Princess Necklace Activity Set, Create your own jewelry

Disney The Little Mermaid Ariel & Prince Eric Statue Mini Backpack – BoxLunch Exclusive | BoxLunch

Disney The Little Mermaid Characters Floaty Pen | BoxLunch

Mattel Disney the Little Mermaid Ariel Doll with Signature Outfit

Add to Your Shopping List

Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: Marvel Comics and MCU Female Heroes

Pin-tastic Tuesdays 2023 is winding down, and what better way to celebrate a finale than with Marvel heroes?! The strongest women in the universe take the stage this week with pins spotlighting Captain Carter, Scarlet Witch, Okoye, and many more. Girl power indeed!

Winnie the Pooh Collection is a Fun Throwback to the 1990s

Are you ready to take a trip to the Hundred Acre Wood? shopDisney is gathering Winnie the Pooh and his pals for a new apparel collection that we promise is not stuffed with fluff!

Daily Deals | shopDisney

BoxLunch Flash Sale! Take 30%-60% Off Sitewide on Apparel, Collectibles and More

Got some cash burning a hole in your pocket? Why not check out today’s Sitewide Sale at BoxLunch! That’s right, today only guests can take 30% off a wide range of pop culture favorites from Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and so much more!

Disney Evil Queen Loungefly Accessories Coming Soon

Magic Mirror on the wall…am I the fairest Loungefly of all? The Evil Queen from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs might have a bit of an issue with vanity, but we will say she looks shockingly good as part of a new mini backpack and wallet coming soon from Loungefly.

Harveys "Frozen" Collection Set to Debut December 15th

2023 has been a big year for the Walt Disney Company but it’s also been a special year for Frozen. As the beloved film celebrates its 10th birthday, fashion brands are honoring the animated film with some “cool” collections! Among them is Harveys with styles featuring Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven.

Revisit Pandora with New "Avatar: The Way of Water" Funko Pop! at Entertainment Earth

Pandora is never far off when you have Avatar Funko Pop! figures to keep you company! A new wave of the collectibles inspired by characters from The Way of Water have been revealed and fans can pre-order their favorites on Entertainment Earth.

Pre-Orders Open for Wolverine 50th Anniversary Marvel Legends Figures

It’s hard to believe but next fall will mark 50 years since Marvel Comics introduced the world to Wolverine. In honor of this milestone, Hasbro is giving some extra love to the mutant and core member of the X-Men with new figures set in the Marvel Legends line that were first revealed in yesterday’s Hasbro Pulse livestream.

Blu-Ray Archives

As much as we love on demand streaming, there's something extra special about Disney home video! If you're looking for that perfect gift for the cinephile or physical media collector in your life you've come to the right place!

Hasbro Reveals Star Wars Prequel Trilogy Figures for Black Series, Vintage and Retro Collection

It's the holiday season and as Star Wars fans indulge in the festivities, Lucasfilm is sharing ideas for presents with their 10-week Gift the Galaxy campaign. Hasbro is joining the fun with a reveal of new figures coming to the Retro Collection and pre-orders for two awesome collectibles in the Black Series and Vintage Collection.

“Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Original Video Game Soundtrack” To Be Released On Vinyl

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Original Video Game Soundtrack has been announced for a special vinyl release from Waxwork Records and Walt Disney Records.

