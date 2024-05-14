“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for May 14th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 171 – May 14, 2024

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

2024 Pride Month Collection Debuts at Disney Store

It might be a bit early to start thinking about what’s on the calendar next month, but if you’re trying to plan your Disney wardrobe you need as much time as possible! June marks the Pride Month celebration and Disney Store is helpling fans to dress their best with the 2024 Pride Collection that’s available now!

Stitch Attacks Snacks Collection – Ice Cream

Experiment 626 is back for another round of Disney merchandise fun and this time he’ll be bringing his signature charm and a craving for Disney delicacies to a unique 12-part series. The playful assortment features snackable spins on your favorite indestructible and completely irresistible alien. Each launch offers a new Stitch snack plush and collectible pin. This month’s theme is Ice Cream!

Review Disney Princess Series Pull Back Car Set

Did you know that when Disney Princesses aren’t attending balls and practicing their etiquette they really like to race cars? Ok we don’t know that for sure, but it’s fun to think about especially since Beast Kingdom introduced cute cars featuring six of our favorite leading ladies!

RSVLTS' Pixar Seersucker Collection

Just when it seems that RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) couldn’t top their already impressive apparel and accessory lineup, they go and do something like add Seersucker to the mix. The style already made its grand entrance at RSVLTS some time ago and today it's resurfacing with Pixar patterns! Ooooooo!

Photos: New Saludos Amigos Merchandise Available at EPCOT

They say they are birds of a feather. During a recent trip to EPCOT, we spotted some new merchandise for Disney’s Saludos Amigos, including plush, apparel, accessories and more. In the shadow of the Gran Fiesta Tour starring the Three Caballeros, fans can now add Donald, Jose and Panchito to their collection.

Fill Your Day With Joy With A New Lunchbox And Thermos When Seeing "Inside Out 2" At Alamo Drafthouse

Feeling some ennui lately? No need to be embarrassed, it happens to the best of us. The good news is that Alamo Drafthouse has an easy solution – to just add a limited-edition Inside Out 2 Lunchbox & Thermos to your advance ticket order.

Hot Toys God Loki Figures Inspired by "Loki" Season 2

Loki’s Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) journey has seemingly reached a conclusion and it’s not clear if or when we’ll see him on our screens again. But don’t let that sadden you. Hot Toys is celebrating the Loki season 2 storyline with two incredible figures for your Marvel collection.

Regal Robot Jar Jar Binks Concept Maquettes – May 21st

How are you celebrating the 25th anniversary of The Phantom Menace? Our friends at Regal Robot are commemorating the film with a detailed replica of one of the original Jar Jar Binks Concept Maquettes in two special editions.

Add to Your Shopping List

Pin-Tastic Tuesday: Pride Month, Stitch Attacks Snacks and More

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays drop celebrates Pride Month (June 2024), Stitch Attacks Snacks, Disney movies and more.

"Alice in Wonderland" Collection from Stoney Clover Lane

Stoney Clover Lane is helping fans to express their love of Disney with a magical assortment of trendy bags themed to Alice in Wonderland. Disney Store welcomes five new arrivals that are available for pre-order and will help to put the finishing touches on your summer wardrobe.

Sigma Beauty "Alice in Wonderland" Collection Disney Store

Sigma Beauty is back at Disney Store and this time they’re taking us to Wonderland! Fans of Alice, the Cheshire Cat, Mad Hatter and yes the Queen of Hearts will adore the brightly colored assortment of cosmetics that pay homage to a beloved Disney classic.

Cakeworthy "Hannah Montana" Collection Comes to Disney Store

Disney fans seeking “the best of both worlds,” know that Cakeworthy has a great selection of themed apparel and every now and again, they can find those styles at Disney Store. Today some fun selections inspired by Disney Channel’s Hannah Montana have arrived so you can “rock out the show” wherever you go!

Photos: New Patriotic Collection of Walt Disney World Apparel and Accessories Available Now

Summer is practically here and that means both Memorial Day and July 4th are right around the corner. Luckily, Walt Disney World has a new line of merchandise that is perfect for both occasions.

New and Favorite Disney Loungefly

From movies and television to theme parks, books, and even music, Loungefly has released hundreds of merchandise must-haves and we're here to bring you some of the most recent and popular collectibles!

“What If…? – An Immersive Story" Interactive Disney+ Original Story Coming Exclusively to Apple Vision Pro

Marvel Studios and ILM Immersive have announced “What If…? – An Immersive Story,” the first-ever interactive Disney+ Original story coming exclusively to Apple Vision Pro.

Zeb Orrelios Entertainment Earth Exclusive Pop!

It’s been 10 years since Star Wars: Rebels first debuted and while we’re all for a milestone anniversary, Funko is taking things in a different direction with their Entertainment Earth exclusive Zeb Orrelios Pop! figure. Instead of focusing on his animated storylines, this new collectible is inspired by Zeb’s live-action appearance in season 3 of The Mandalorian!

*Special thanks to Tony Betti, Mike Mack, and Rebekah Moseley who contributed to this week’s Barely Necessities Round Up*

