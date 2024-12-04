Today Only: Save Up to 40 Percent On Home and Tabletop Merchandise at Disney Store

A special one day sale is currently taking place at Disney Store, offering discounts of up to 40 percent on home and tabletop merchandise.
What’s Happening:
- Take advantage of a one day opportunity to enjoy discounts of up to 40 percent on select items at Disney Store.
- The collection includes a variety of items, including cups, plates, towels, pot holders, and other accessories.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
Princess Leia I Love You Mug $8.99
Han Solo I Know Mug $8.99
Spider-Man Stainless Steel Water Bottle $11.99
Mickey Mouse Icon Signature Mug $14.99
Minnie Mouse Dish Gloves for Adults $8.99
Baby Groot Color-Changing Water Bottle $10.19
Space Mountain DASA Mug $11.99
Mickey Mouse Icon Salad Plate Set $26.99
Winnie the Pooh and Pals Kitchen Towel $11.99
Baymax Stainless Steel Water Bottle $20.99
Mickey Mouse Icon Wall Decor $39.99
Mickey Mouse and Friends Cleaning Cloths Set $8.99
Oogie Boogie Votive Candle Holder $17.99
Mickey Mouse Icon Glass Bowl $24.49
Monorail Pot Handle Covers Set $8.99
Carl Fredricksen and Ellie Cake Serving Set $34.99
Mickey Mouse and Friends Glass Storage Container Set $19.99
Mickey Mouse Placemat Set $20.99
Mickey Mouse and Friends Cutting Board $11.99
More Disney Store News:
- Limited Release “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” 70th Anniversary Pin Now Available at Disney Store
- Limited Edition Tiana Doll Debuts at Disney Store December 4th
- Disney+ Subscribers Have Early Access to New “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew” Merchandise at Disney Store
- Disney Store Heads to the Pride Lands with New Plush Inspired by “Mufasa: The Lion King”
- It’s a Surprise With “The Lion King” Laughing Mystery Pin Blind Pack Available at Disney Store