Today Only: Save Up to 40 Percent On Home and Tabletop Merchandise at Disney Store

Take advantage of the special savings opportunity while you can
A special one day sale is currently taking place at Disney Store, offering discounts of up to 40 percent on home and tabletop merchandise.

What’s Happening:

  • Take advantage of a one day opportunity to enjoy discounts of up to 40 percent on select items at Disney Store.
  • The collection includes a variety of items, including cups, plates, towels, pot holders, and other accessories.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Princess Leia I Love You Mug $8.99

Han Solo I Know Mug  $8.99

Spider-Man Stainless Steel Water Bottle $11.99

Mickey Mouse Icon Signature Mug $14.99

Minnie Mouse Dish Gloves for Adults $8.99

Baby Groot Color-Changing Water Bottle $10.19

Space Mountain DASA Mug  $11.99

Mickey Mouse Icon Salad Plate Set $26.99

Winnie the Pooh and Pals Kitchen Towel $11.99

Baymax Stainless Steel Water Bottle $20.99

Mickey Mouse Icon Wall Decor $39.99

Mickey Mouse and Friends Cleaning Cloths Set $8.99

Oogie Boogie Votive Candle Holder $17.99

Mickey Mouse Icon Glass Bowl $24.49

Monorail Pot Handle Covers Set $8.99

Carl Fredricksen and Ellie Cake Serving Set $34.99

Mickey Mouse and Friends Glass Storage Container Set $19.99

Mickey Mouse Placemat Set $20.99

Mickey Mouse and Friends Cutting Board $11.99

Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
