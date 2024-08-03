Exclusive Villains Tumbler Set To Release For Disneyland Magic Key Holders

Disneyland Magic Key holders can add some villains to their tumbler collection later this month.

What’s Happening:

  • Disneyland Magic Key Instagram has shared a look at an exclusive tumbler for ticket holders to purchase across property.
  • The stainless steel tumbler is adorned with villains to kick off the spooky season at the resort.
  • While supplies last, the tumbler will be available for purchase starting on August 20th at select quick service locations throughout Disneyland Resort.

