Exclusive Villains Tumbler Set To Release For Disneyland Magic Key Holders

Disneyland Magic Key holders can add some villains to their tumbler collection later this month.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Magic Key Instagram has shared a look at an exclusive tumbler for ticket holders to purchase across property.
- The stainless steel tumbler is adorned with villains to kick off the spooky season at the resort.
- While supplies last, the tumbler will be available for purchase starting on August 20th at select quick service locations throughout Disneyland Resort.
