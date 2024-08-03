Exclusive Villains Tumbler Set To Release For Disneyland Magic Key Holders

Disneyland Magic Key holders can add some villains to their tumbler collection later this month.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Magic Key Instagram has shared a look at an exclusive tumbler for ticket holders to purchase across property.

The stainless steel tumbler is adorned with villains to kick off the spooky season at the resort.

While supplies last, the tumbler will be available for purchase starting on August 20th at select quick service locations throughout Disneyland Resort

More Disneyland News: