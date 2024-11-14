First Itineraries Revealed for Disney Cruise Lines New Ship Disney Adventure

This includes three, four and five night cruises.
by |
Tags: ,

Disney Cruise Line has revealed the first Disney Adventure itineraries for those looking to plan a cruise on the all new Disney Adventure.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney Cruise Line has announced the first itineraries for the all newDisney Adventure.
  • Early bookings for Castaway Club Members and select Disney Guests will begin in Singapore on December 4, 2024, and in the United States on December 3, 2024.
  • Reservations for the Disney Adventure will open to the general public in Singapore on December 10, 2024.

Early Booking Dates:

  • Pearl Castaway Club Members: Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 – 8:00 AM SGT, 7:00 PM ET the night before
  • Platinum Castaway Club Members, Golden Oak residents and Club 33 Members: Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024 – 8:00 AM SGT, 7:00 PM ET the night before
  • Gold Castaway Club Members: Friday, Dec. 6, 2024 – 8:00 AM SGT, 7:00 PM ET the night before
  • Silver Castaway Club Members, Disney Vacation Club Members and Adventures by Disney Adventure Insiders: Monday, Dec. 9, 2024
  • Bookings open to all Guests: Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024 – 8:00 AM SGT (7:00 PM ET the night before)

Cruise Options:

Disney Adventure Maiden Voyage 3-Night Cruise from Singapore

  • December 15 – 18, 2025

3-Night Cruise from Singapore

  • January 5 – 8, 2026
  • January 12 – 15, 2026
  • January 19 – 22, 2026
  • January 26 – 29, 2026
  • February 2 – 5, 2026
  • February 9 – 12, 2026
  • February 16 – 19, 2026
  • February 23 – 26, 2026
  • March 2 – 5, 2026
  • March 9 – 12, 2026
  • March 16 – 19, 2026
  • March 23 – 26, 2026
  • March 30 – April 2, 2026

4-Night Cruise from Singapore

  • December 18 – 22, 2025
  • January 1 – 5, 2026
  • January 8 – 12, 2026
  • January 15 – 19, 2026
  • January 22 – 26, 2026
  • January 29 – February 2, 2026
  • February 5 – 9, 2026
  • February 12 – 16, 2026
  • February 19 – 23, 2026
  • February 26 – March 2, 2026
  • March 5 – 9, 2026
  • March 12 – 16, 2026
  • March 19 – 23, 2026
  • March 26 – 30, 2026

5-Night Cruise from Singapore

  • December 22 – 27, 2025
  • December 27, 2025 – January 1, 2026

More Disney Adventure News:

 

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney Cruise travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy