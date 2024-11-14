First Itineraries Revealed for Disney Cruise Lines New Ship Disney Adventure

This includes three, four and five night cruises.

Disney Cruise Line has revealed the first Disney Adventure itineraries for those looking to plan a cruise on the all new Disney Adventure.

What’s Happening:

Early bookings for Castaway Club Members and select Disney Guests will begin in Singapore on December 4, 2024, and in the United States on December 3, 2024.

Reservations for the Disney Adventure will open to the general public in Singapore on December 10, 2024.

Early Booking Dates:

Pearl Castaway Club Members: Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 – 8:00 AM SGT, 7:00 PM ET the night before

Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 – 8:00 AM SGT, 7:00 PM ET the night before Platinum Castaway Club Members, Golden Oak residents and Club 33 Members: Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024 – 8:00 AM SGT, 7:00 PM ET the night before

Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024 – 8:00 AM SGT, 7:00 PM ET the night before Gold Castaway Club Members: Friday, Dec. 6, 2024 – 8:00 AM SGT, 7:00 PM ET the night before

Friday, Dec. 6, 2024 – 8:00 AM SGT, 7:00 PM ET the night before Silver Castaway Club Members, Disney Vacation Club Members and Adventures by Disney Adventure Insiders: Monday, Dec. 9, 2024

Monday, Dec. 9, 2024 Bookings open to all Guests: Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024 – 8:00 AM SGT (7:00 PM ET the night before)

Cruise Options:

Disney Adventure Maiden Voyage 3-Night Cruise from Singapore

December 15 – 18, 2025

3-Night Cruise from Singapore

January 5 – 8, 2026

January 12 – 15, 2026

January 19 – 22, 2026

January 26 – 29, 2026

February 2 – 5, 2026

February 9 – 12, 2026

February 16 – 19, 2026

February 23 – 26, 2026

March 2 – 5, 2026

March 9 – 12, 2026

March 16 – 19, 2026

March 23 – 26, 2026

March 30 – April 2, 2026

4-Night Cruise from Singapore

December 18 – 22, 2025

January 1 – 5, 2026

January 8 – 12, 2026

January 15 – 19, 2026

January 22 – 26, 2026

January 29 – February 2, 2026

February 5 – 9, 2026

February 12 – 16, 2026

February 19 – 23, 2026

February 26 – March 2, 2026

March 5 – 9, 2026

March 12 – 16, 2026

March 19 – 23, 2026

March 26 – 30, 2026

5-Night Cruise from Singapore

December 22 – 27, 2025

December 27, 2025 – January 1, 2026

