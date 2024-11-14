First Itineraries Revealed for Disney Cruise Lines New Ship Disney Adventure

Disney Cruise Line has revealed the first Disney Adventure itineraries for those looking to plan a cruise on the all new Disney Adventure.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Cruise Line has announced the first itineraries for the all newDisney Adventure.
- Early bookings for Castaway Club Members and select Disney Guests will begin in Singapore on December 4, 2024, and in the United States on December 3, 2024.
- Reservations for the Disney Adventure will open to the general public in Singapore on December 10, 2024.
Early Booking Dates:
- Pearl Castaway Club Members: Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 – 8:00 AM SGT, 7:00 PM ET the night before
- Platinum Castaway Club Members, Golden Oak residents and Club 33 Members: Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024 – 8:00 AM SGT, 7:00 PM ET the night before
- Gold Castaway Club Members: Friday, Dec. 6, 2024 – 8:00 AM SGT, 7:00 PM ET the night before
- Silver Castaway Club Members, Disney Vacation Club Members and Adventures by Disney Adventure Insiders: Monday, Dec. 9, 2024
- Bookings open to all Guests: Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024 – 8:00 AM SGT (7:00 PM ET the night before)
Cruise Options:
Disney Adventure Maiden Voyage 3-Night Cruise from Singapore
- December 15 – 18, 2025
3-Night Cruise from Singapore
- January 5 – 8, 2026
- January 12 – 15, 2026
- January 19 – 22, 2026
- January 26 – 29, 2026
- February 2 – 5, 2026
- February 9 – 12, 2026
- February 16 – 19, 2026
- February 23 – 26, 2026
- March 2 – 5, 2026
- March 9 – 12, 2026
- March 16 – 19, 2026
- March 23 – 26, 2026
- March 30 – April 2, 2026
4-Night Cruise from Singapore
- December 18 – 22, 2025
- January 1 – 5, 2026
- January 8 – 12, 2026
- January 15 – 19, 2026
- January 22 – 26, 2026
- January 29 – February 2, 2026
- February 5 – 9, 2026
- February 12 – 16, 2026
- February 19 – 23, 2026
- February 26 – March 2, 2026
- March 5 – 9, 2026
- March 12 – 16, 2026
- March 19 – 23, 2026
- March 26 – 30, 2026
5-Night Cruise from Singapore
- December 22 – 27, 2025
- December 27, 2025 – January 1, 2026
