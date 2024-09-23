Couple Purchases Retired Fort Wilderness Cabin To Transform Into Cozy Home

A pair of Disney fans have purchased a retired Fort Wilderness cabin and are working to make it their home.

What’s Happening:

Instagram account @reelandwildflower have been documenting their mission to renovate a retired Fort Wilderness cabin.

The pair talked with People magazine

Grace and Jacob Kocher, the duo behind the account, were interested in tiny home living, but once the cabins went on the market, they changed their plans and went for the piece of Disney history.

For $49,900, they received a complete cabin that included all the furniture from the cabin’s life as a hotel room.

While the duo has made clear changes to make the space fit with their various styles, they ensure that they want to make sure the cozy cabin feel remains intact.

