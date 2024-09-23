Couple Purchases Retired Fort Wilderness Cabin To Transform Into Cozy Home

A pair of Disney fans have purchased a retired Fort Wilderness cabin and are working to make it their home.
What’s Happening:
- Instagram account @reelandwildflower have been documenting their mission to renovate a retired Fort Wilderness cabin.
- The pair talked with People magazine to discuss their need to plant roots after years of RVing across the country.
- Grace and Jacob Kocher, the duo behind the account, were interested in tiny home living, but once the cabins went on the market, they changed their plans and went for the piece of Disney history.
- For $49,900, they received a complete cabin that included all the furniture from the cabin’s life as a hotel room.
- While the duo has made clear changes to make the space fit with their various styles, they ensure that they want to make sure the cozy cabin feel remains intact.
More Disney Resort News:
- Newly Renovated Renaissance Orlando Resort and Spa Opens in the Disney Springs Resort Area
- Menu Items Coming to Walt Disney World Resort for Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month
- New CFTOD Filing Refers To New Resort Coming To Walt Disney World
- Review: Disney’s Vero Beach Resort is a Beautiful, Relaxing, Disney Cruise-Like Experience on Land
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com