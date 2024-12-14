Photos: A Look At Fort Wilderness’ Campground Christmas

The resort's homey holiday decorations are always a welcome addition.

Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground has joined in the holiday fun with their rustic and cozy Christmas decorations.

Pioneer Hall always gets into the fun during the Hoop Dee Doo Revue, adding garland to the space (and holiday songs to the cast’s repertoire).

Of course, it’s known that those staying on the campgrounds join the run too, with their own displays of lights and inflatables.

(It always begs the question: how much of their packing is spent trying to smush inflatables into their RVs? It’s admirable!)

The gorgeous Tri-Circle-D Ranch also gets some decorations for the end of the year, with natural greens and white lights, not straying far from the beauty of natural Christmas trees.

Even the horses join the fun!

Be sure to check out the Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground’s many holiday displays this season.

