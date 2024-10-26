Minnie’s Musical Moment To Takeover Studio D at Walt Disney Studios Park In Paris For Several Months

Earlier this year, Disneyland Paris announced the temporary closure of one of the popular entertainment offerings at the Walt Disney Studios Park, and has now officially announced what will take over the space at Studio D with the new Minnie’s Musical Moment.

On November 1st, guests visiting the Walt Disney Studios Park in the Disneyland Paris

There, guests can join Minnie Mouse and her friend Jamie for a fun and interactive game during Minnie’s Musical Moment, and guests can play along as they play their favorite game, “Name That Song.”

Minnie’s Musical Moment will be presented multiple times per day, with a duration of about 12 minutes, and will be located in Studio Day at the park, through March 30th, 2025.

The fun and interactive new entertainment offering replaces the popular Disney Junior Dream Factory in Studio D, which Disneyland Paris has said will return in the future, though they did not specify a date.

With the new Minnie’s Musical Moment running November 1st, 2024 through March 30th, 2025, it will obviously be sometime after that.

Elsewhere around the Walt Disney Studios Park, guests will notice an abundance of change in the coming months and years as the park transforms into Disney Adventure World.

The transformation will bring new nighttime spectaculars a Frozen based land a massive experience The Lion King.