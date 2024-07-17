The Country Bears Debut New Meet & Greet Costumes Inspired by Their New Show Costumes

Alongside the official debut of the Country Bear Musical Jamboree at the Magic Kingdom, three of the bears have debuted new costumes for meeting guests.
- Wendell, Shaker and Big Al have long been meeting guests outside Grizzly Hall in Frontierland. But as of today, they’re all sporting new costume pieces inspired by their new costumes in the show.
- Shaker specifically wears a new costume that seems to draw some inspiration from Wally Boag’s costume from The Golden Horseshoe Revue at Disneyland.
- In the new Country Bear Musical Jamboree, Wendell performs “A Whole New World” from Aladdin alongside Teddi Barra, while Shaker performs “Fixer Upper” from Frozen with Henry. True to form, Big Al has a hilarious performance of “Remember Me” from Coco.
- Click here to see a performance of the all-new Country Bear Musical Jamboree, which is now open daily at the Magic Kingdom.
- Can’t make it out to the park? The show’s soundtrack is now available to stream on your favorite streaming platforms.
- Guests visiting the Magic Kingdom can spot an all-new attraction poster for the show as well as a new T-Shirt.
- Jeremiah recaps the D23 Mem-BEAR Gatherin’ – where he got to learn more about what went into creating the all-new show.
