The Country Bears Debut New Meet & Greet Costumes Inspired by Their New Show Costumes

Alongside the official debut of the Country Bear Musical Jamboree at the Magic Kingdom, three of the bears have debuted new costumes for meeting guests.

Wendell, Shaker and Big Al have long been meeting guests outside Grizzly Hall in Frontierland. But as of today, they’re all sporting new costume pieces inspired by their new costumes in the show.

Shaker specifically wears a new costume that seems to draw some inspiration from Wally Boag’s costume from The Golden Horseshoe Revue at Disneyland

In the new Country Bear Musical Jamboree, Wendell performs “A Whole New World” from Aladdin alongside Teddi Barra, while Shaker performs “Fixer Upper” from Frozen with Henry. True to form, Big Al has a hilarious performance of “Remember Me” from Coco.