New Menu Items Coming to Blizzard Beach Water Park

Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park is reopening on November 4, and Disney Parks Blog shared that there will be some new menu options available at this melted ski resort.
What’s Happening:
- When Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park reopens on November 4, there will be new sweet and savory menu items.
- At Warming Hut, visitors can enjoy a variety of lunch and dinner selections, including the newly introduced barbecue pork sandwich with bacon and fried onion straws on a brioche bun.
- Throughout the day, guests can enjoy delicious desserts at Icee Expeditions, featuring options such as the new apple pie churro and praline sundae.
- For those in the holiday spirit, the premium peppermint shake at Lotta Watta features a vanilla and chocolate milkshake with peppermint beverage syrup whipped cream, a brownie, and a cherry on top.
