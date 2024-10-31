Breakfast Returning to Satu’li Canteen at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Disney Eats has announced new breakfast options will soon be available at Disney's Animal Kingdom theme park.
What’s Happening:
- Beginning November 1, 2024, guests at Disney's Animal Kingdom will have the opportunity to enjoy a new breakfast selection at Satu'li Canteen in Pandora – The World of Avatar.
- When the land first opened in May 2017, Satu'li Canteen offered breakfast daily, but this option was discontinued.
- Now it's back, and the menu options are detailed below.
Menu:
- Tropical Pandoran Forest Fruits with fresh yogurt, muesli, and honey
- Cinnamon French Toast with blueberry cream cheese, passion fruit anglaise, and sausage
- Slow-roasted Pork Shoulder Potato Hash with chorizo sausage and charred onion sauce
- Vegetable-Goat Cheese Frittata with wood-fired beef tossed in chimichurri
