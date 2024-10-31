Breakfast Returning to Satu’li Canteen at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

The breakfast menu at Satu'li Canteen includes both sweet and savory options.

Disney Eats has announced new breakfast options will soon be available at Disney's Animal Kingdom theme park.

What’s Happening:

Beginning November 1, 2024, guests at Disney's Animal Kingdom will have the opportunity to enjoy a new breakfast selection at Satu'li Canteen in Pandora – The World of Avatar.

When the land first opened in May 2017, Satu'li Canteen offered breakfast daily, but this option was discontinued.

Now it's back, and the menu options are detailed below.

Menu:

Tropical Pandoran Forest Fruits with fresh yogurt, muesli, and honey

Cinnamon French Toast with blueberry cream cheese, passion fruit anglaise, and sausage

Slow-roasted Pork Shoulder Potato Hash with chorizo sausage and charred onion sauce

Vegetable-Goat Cheese Frittata with wood-fired beef tossed in chimichurri

