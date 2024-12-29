Celebrate New Year’s Eve with a Limited Time Disney PhotoPass Lens at Disney Parks

Disney Parks guests can ring in the new year with a sparkling new Disney PhotoPass Lens, available for a limited time.
What’s Happening:
- Visitors to Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort can celebrate New Year’s Eve with a special Disney PhotoPass Lens.
- The special lens adds a pair of sunglasses and celebratory “Happy New Year” mouse ears to the user.
- Guests can access this limited-time Disney PhotoPass Lens beginning tomorrow, December 30th, through Thursday, January 2nd.
- Walt Disney World visitors can celebrate New Year’s Eve with countdowns into the new year, extended park hours and special entertainment offerings. Check out the full lineup here.
- Both resorts will also be offering some special treats for the festivities.
