runDisney Shares Information About Virtual 12Ks of Christmas

runDisney has announced the themes for their virtual 12Ks of Christmas.

What’s Happening:

runDisney’s Virtual 12Ks of Christmas will take place this December from, well…anywhere you’d like!

Made up of three virtual 4K races, Disney friends will host each holiday race and celebrate with their own medals for their corresponding race.

Each of the four medals (each race, along with the challenge) double as ornaments.

Runners will also have access to special merchandise and treats.

Registration opens on July 9th at 10am ET. Head to the runDisney website

More runDisney News: