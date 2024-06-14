runDisney Shares Information About Virtual 12Ks of Christmas

runDisney has announced the themes for their virtual 12Ks of Christmas.

  • runDisney’s Virtual 12Ks of Christmas will take place this December from, well…anywhere you’d like!
  • Made up of three virtual 4K races, Disney friends will host each holiday race and celebrate with their own medals for their corresponding race.

  • Each of the four medals (each race, along with the challenge) double as ornaments.

  • Runners will also have access to special merchandise and treats.
  • Registration opens on July 9th at 10am ET. Head to the runDisney website for more information.

