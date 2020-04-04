Mark Hamill Shares Special Letter to Star Wars Fans

Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, shared a letter on his Twitter account that celebrates his time on the Star Wars films. This is a copy of the letter that’s included in the Best Buy exclusive 9-film box set, Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.
https://twitter.com/HamillHimself/status/1246148312748584962?s=20
What’s Happening:
- Mark Hamill shared a copy of the letter from the Best Buy Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga box set on Twitter.
- In the letter, he reflects back on being cast in what was then called “The Adventures of Luke Starkiller, as taken from the Journal of the Whills, Saga 1: The Star Wars.”
- The letter also thanks the fans that have supported Star Wars over the years, from those who experienced it for the first time back in 1977 to those who have joined the Star Wars family over the years.
- The first eight films in the saga are now streaming on Disney+.
- The ninth episode, The Rise of Skywalker, is now available on Blu-Ray, 4K, DVD, and Digital.
- If you’d like your own copy of Mark Hamill’s letter, you can order the Best Buy exclusive 9-film 4K/Blu-Ray/Digital box set.
More Star Wars News:
- TV Recap – “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” Season 7, Episode 7 – “Dangerous Debt”
- Heroes and Villains Revealed for “Star Wars: The High Republic” and “Shadow Fall” from Lucasfilm Publishing
- Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 7: LEGO Star Wars with Guests Amy Corbett and Jens Kronvold Frederiksen
- Enjoy Your Favorite Star Wars Games With Special Discounts and Deals
- 501st Legion Clone Troopers Star Wars Minifigure Pack / Building Set Announced by LEGO
- Disney Taps Joby Harold as New Writer for Obi-Wan Kenobi Series at Disney+
- Photos: Hasbro Reveals New Star Wars Black Series, Vintage Collection Action Figures On Fan Celebration Day
- “Star Wars: Duel of the Fates” Original Episode IX Gets Hilarious Fan-Made YouTube Animated Short
- Ashley Eckstein Reads “The Galaxy Needs You” on Disney’s YouTube Channel