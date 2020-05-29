Disney Celebrates 3rd Anniversary of Pandora: The World of Avatar with Joe Rohde and Jon Landau

Imagineer Joe Rohde and Avatar producer Jon Landau got together for a virtual celebration of the third anniversary of Pandora: The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
What’s Happening:
- Disney has shared a “Behind the Magic” video to celebrate the third anniversary of Pandora: The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park.
- Imagineer Joe Rohde and Avatar producer Jon Landau reminisce about the project in this 5-minute video.
- They reveal that it’s been nine years since they started talking about the project and the challenges of bringing the world to life in a three-dimensional space that Guests can visit.
- As they talk, viewers get to see panning video footage of the land and attractions.
