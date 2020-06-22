Photo Construction Update: Reflections – A Disney Lakeside Lodge

Several Walt Disney World Resort hotels reopened today and that means guests were once again welcomed back to the most magical place on Earth. That means we were able to get an update on some of the ongoing construction projects, including Reflections – A Disney Lakeside Lodge.

The photos above show the progress (or perhaps lack thereof) on the hotel that was announced back at Destination D in 2018

Reflections – A Disney Lakeside Lodge will be a deluxe, nature-inspired resort coming to Walt Disney World.

It will feature 900 hotel rooms as well as proposed Disney Vacation Club villas.

The new resort is scheduled to open in 2022 on the shoreline of Bay Lake, located between Disney’s Wilderness Lodge and Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground.

