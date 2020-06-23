Photos – Safety Precautions on Walt Disney World Resort Bus

Walt Disney World open some of its resort hotels this week, once again welcoming guests back to the most magical place on Earth. Of course, there have been some changes to keep guests and Cast Members safe and healthy and that includes some alterations to the use of Disney buses.

First off, before boarding a bus, guests are being asked to maintain social distancing with markers on the ground in the queue.

Once on board, guests will find several seats marked off to not be used, with the remaining seats numbered for seating assignments.

There are also new dividers in place to separate seats and the handles have been ziptied so that guests will not touch them.

