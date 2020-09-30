Daily Disney Drop: September 30, 2020

Today’s Top Story:
More information about the 28,000 cast members that will be laid off from Disney has been revealed. Our thoughts go out to all of those affected.
Stories from Across the Disney Family:
- Disney Parks: The Disney Parks Blog celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month with a tale from the Supplier Diversity team.
- Disney Studios: 15 years ago today, The Greatest Game Ever Played was released.
- Pixar: Check out this Pixar Ball Headband.
- Marvel: Marvel Studios has found their Ms. Marvel.
- Star Wars: Mike reviews Doctor Aphra #4
- National Geographic: Find out more about the first known dinosaur feather.
- Hulu: The cast and creators of Monsterland discuss the upcoming movie.
- ESPN: ESPN to champion black businesses during the NBA Finals.
Top 5 Things To Know For Tomorrow:
- 31 Nights of Halloween begins on Freeform with Hotel Transylvania and Hocus Pocus.
- ESPN will continue to broadcast several games as part of MLB’s Wild Card Series.
- Huluween begins with Halloween themed content such as the Blade trilogy.
- GMA kicks off Breast Cancer Awareness Month with surgeon Kristi Funk and nutritionist Rachel Beller.
- Joel McHale takes on Ben Feldman and Jesse Palmer faces CeeLo Green on ABC’s Celebrity Family Feud.
Laughing Place Live Schedule (All Times Pacific):
- 1:00pm: Star Wars Headlines with Mike and Rebekah.
Video of the Day:
ABC previewed their upcoming mystery series Big Sky,