Daily Disney Drop: September 30, 2020

Today’s Top Story:

More information about the 28,000 cast members that will be laid off from Disney has been revealed. Our thoughts go out to all of those affected.

Stories from Across the Disney Family:

Top 5 Things To Know For Tomorrow:

Laughing Place Live Schedule (All Times Pacific):

1:00pm: Star Wars Headlines with Mike and Rebekah.

Video of the Day:

ABC previewed their upcoming mystery series Big Sky,