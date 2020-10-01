Bette Midler Tweets Along to “Hocus Pocus” Tonight on Freeform

Freeform is kicking off their first night of 31 Nights of Halloween with a tweet-along of Hocus Pocus with Disney Legend Bette Midler tonight (10/1) at 9:00 pm ET.

’TIS TIME…to celebrate the first night of #31NightsOfHalloween w/ legend @BetteMidler. Join us & Bette on 10/1 @ 9pmET to live tweet #HocusPocus on @FreeformTV to raise awareness for Bette’s org, NY Restoration Project! Learn more about @NYRP & Hulaween: https://t.co/HXBZkdw1gQ pic.twitter.com/7inal6ciLM — 31 Nights (@31Nights) September 29, 2020

