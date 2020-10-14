Daily Disney Drop: October 14, 2020

Today’s Top Story:
California officials will be visiting the Disneyland Resort for an inspection as the State and the theme parks try and reach an agreement on reopening guidelines.
Stories from Across the Disney Family:
- Disney Parks: A new AP Pop-Up Shop has opened at EPCOT.
- Disney Studios: Disney movies are now available on Apple TV in 4K HDR
- Pixar: Check out the opening race from Cars.
- Marvel: Mack reviews Avengers #37, the conclusion to “The Age of Khonshu.”
- Star Wars: Mike reviews Darth Vader #6.
- National Geographic: Disney+ to stream The Real Right Stuff documentary.
- 20th Digital Studio: A new Halloween short form series to be featured on Hulu, Freeform, and FX.
- ESPN: ESPN’s Intern Docuseries begins with a look at Hannah Peery.
Top 5 Things To Know For Tomorrow:
- A new episode of Puppy Dog Pals features ARF wishing for a brother.
- Georgia State visits Arkansas State on ESPN at 7:30pm ET>
- ABC News hosts a Town Hall with Vice President Biden.
- On a new episode of Inside Disney, Yeardley Smith talks voicing Lisa Simpson for 30 years.
- The second season of The Purge is available on Hulu.
Laughing Place Live Schedule (All Times Pacific):
- 1:00pm: Star Wars Headlines with Mike and Rebekah.
- 2:00pm: Jeremiah is live at Disney Springs.
Video of the Day:
The new trailer for Pixar’s Soul was released during The Wonderful World of Disney.