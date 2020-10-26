Giancarlo Esposito Narrates “The Mandalorian”-Inspired Introduction to Monday Night Football

This is the way… to Monday Night Football. Giancarlo Esposito narrates a The Mandalorian-inspired introduction to tonight’s Monday Night Football Game on ESPN, leaving us with “Mando Night Football.” The official Star Wars Twitter account shared the new introduction.

Giancarlo Esposito, who portrays Moff Gideon in the popular Disney+ Star Wars series, narrated the special lead-in to tonight’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Chicago Bears.

The video features clips form the show, as well as highlights from the two teams competing in tonight’s game.

More on season two of The Mandalorian:

Season two of The Mandalorian will debut on Disney+ on Friday, October 30.

The new poster features the Mandalorian with The Child in tow aboard a Swoop, (a more dangerous version of the classic speeder bike) on their way across a large body of water.

We know that numerous cast members have been added to the second season, including: Timothy Olyphant Michael Biehn Rosario Dawson

In the second season, we know that The Mandalorian and the Child will continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.

