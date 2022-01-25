Bonus Bounties: Target Exclusive Hasbro The Vintage Collection Boba Fett (Morak) Figure Coming Spring 2022

Star Wars fans can join in celebrating the new series The Book of Boba Fett with even more amazing Star Wars merchandise! Disney and Lucasfilm have extended their Bring Home the Bounty campaign with Bonus Bounties that coincide with the new episodes of the show.

What’s Happening:

In celebration of the Disney+ Vintage Collection Boba Fett figure

The 3 3/4 inch tall collectible is designed after the former bounty hunter’s look in The Mandalorian .

Perfect for young fans and seasoned collectors alike, this incredibly detailed action figure is fully poseable and comes with four accessories for dynamic display.

On January 25th, pre-orders for the figure opened exclusively at Target

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Boba Fett (Morak)

Collector will love this incredible classic figure that features original vintage-inspired packaging and Kenner branding. Hasbro’s latest The Vintage Collection Boba Fett figure is inspired by Boba Fett as seen in The Mandalorian. He was once the most feared bounty hunter in the galaxy but now he’s looking for something a bit more stable.

This collectible figure features premium detail and design, collector grade deco, and is highly articulated with a fully poseable head, arms, and legs.

The Vintage Collection action figure comes with 4 entertainment-inspired accessories. Age 4 years & up Approx. Retail Price: $26.49 Pre-Order Exclusively at Target Available: Fall 2022



