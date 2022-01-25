Bonus Bounties: “The Book of Boba Fett” Chapter 4 Attire Now Available from Fifth Sun

Star Wars fans across the galaxy can join in celebrating the new series The Book of Boba Fett with even more amazing Star Wars merchandise! Disney and Lucasfilm have extended their Bring Home the Bounty campaign with Bonus Bounties that coincide with the new episodes of the show.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Disney and Lucasfilm are telling the Boba Fett story through the Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett and of course that means there’s merchandise to go along with it!

and of course that means there’s merchandise to go along with it! Fifth Sun is back with another Bonus Bounties reveal The Book of Boba Fett . This week they’ve debuted new customizable attire on Amazon showcasing a few of the new characters we met in the latest episode.

. This week they’ve debuted new customizable attire on Amazon showcasing a few of the new characters we met in the latest episode. If you loved the short lived droid chef, there’s a sweatshirt (or T-shirt) for you featuring the culinary arts master; and for fans of Boba and Fennec, you’ll love the logo shirt that’s available in several colors and styles.

All of these Fifth Sun fashions are available now on Amazon. Links to individual items can be found below.

