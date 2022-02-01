Bonus Bounties: “The Book of Boba Fett” Chapter 5 Attire Now Available From Fifth Sun

Star Wars fans across the galaxy can join in celebrating the new series The Book of Boba Fett with even more amazing Star Wars merchandise! Disney and Lucasfilm have extended their Bring Home the Bounty campaign with Bonus Bounties that coincide with the new episodes of the show.

Disney and Lucasfilm are telling the Boba Fett story through the Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett and of course that means there’s merchandise to go along with it!

Fifth Sun is celebrating the return of the Mandalorian (Din Djarin) with more Bonus Bounties The Book of Boba Fett.

. This week they’ve debuted new customizable attire on Amazon showcasing our favorite Darksaber wielding Mandalorian and his mechanic friend, Peli Motto.

As with all Bonus Bounties from Fifth Sun, the assortment includes a sweatshirt—this week it’s a hoodie, a handy tote bag, and Din Djarin shirt (available in multiple colors and styles) showcasing his silhouette and speed run along the Mos Espa race track!

All of these Fifth Sun fashions are available now on Amazon. Links to individual items can be found below.

Star Wars The Book Of Boba Fett Group Retro Mandalorians Pullover Hoodie

Star Wars The Book Of Boba Fett Peli Motto’s Customs Tote Bag

Star Wars The Book Of Boba Fett Din Djarin Tatooine T-Shirt

Womens Star Wars The Book Of Boba Fett Din Djarin Tatooine V-Neck T-Shirt

Star Wars The Book Of Boba Fett Din Djarin Tatooine Pullover Hoodie

