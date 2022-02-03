Sarah Finn Promoted to Senior Vice President of Production at Disney Television Animation

Sarah Finn has been promoted to senior vice president, Production, Disney Television Animation, a flourishing creative environment of award-winning animation experts and emerging talent.

What’s Happening:

What They’re Saying:

Ayo Davis, President, Disney Branded Television, said: “Sarah has a comprehensive knowledge of animation production, keen attention to artistic and practical details and strong people management skills. Now, as Meredith’s second-in-command, our entire team gets the benefit of their talent and dedication to upholding the most revered animation legacy in the world.”