Sarah Finn Promoted to Senior Vice President of Production at Disney Television Animation

Sarah Finn has been promoted to senior vice president, Production, Disney Television Animation, a flourishing creative environment of award-winning animation experts and emerging talent.
What’s Happening:
- In her new role, Finn is responsible for leading all of the physical production for the Disney Television Animation studio’s content presented on Disney+, Disney Junior and Disney Channel. She works closely with creative teams around the world.
- She reports to Meredith Roberts, senior vice president/general manager, Television Animation, Disney Branded Television.
- The series under Finn’s new remit include the upcoming Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, Alice’s Wonderland Bakery, Pupstruction and Firebuds, as well as current titles Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends, Puppy Dog Pals, Minnie’s Bow-Toons, the critically acclaimed Mira, Royal Detective, the Daytime Emmy Award-winning and Annie Award-nominated comedy Big City Greens, the Annie Award-nominated The Ghost and Molly McGee, and the Peabody Award-winning The Owl House.
- Finn joined Disney in 2013. She was most recently vice president, Production (2020-22), and previously, executive director, Disney Television Animation (2018-19). She was responsible for overseeing production across all Disney Junior original animated television series including Fancy Nancy, Elena of Avalor and Mickey Mouse Funhouse.
- Prior to joining Disney Television Animation, Finn worked in Disney’s Interactive division developing and producing entertainment to support the online game Club Penguin, Disney Junior’s Muppet Babies series and The Legend of the Three Caballeros, as well as several AR and VR short-form projects.
- She was previously vice president, Development and Production, American Greetings, and vice president, Animation Production, at Sony Pictures Television.
What They’re Saying:
- Ayo Davis, President, Disney Branded Television, said: “Sarah has a comprehensive knowledge of animation production, keen attention to artistic and practical details and strong people management skills. Now, as Meredith’s second-in-command, our entire team gets the benefit of their talent and dedication to upholding the most revered animation legacy in the world.”