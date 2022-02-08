Bonus Bounties: The Vintage Collection Din Djarin (Morak) Figure Now Available for Pre-Order

Star Wars fans can join in celebrating the new series The Book of Boba Fett with even more amazing Star Wars merchandise! Disney and Lucasfilm have extended their Bring Home the Bounty campaign with Bonus Bounties that coincide with the new episodes of the show.

Hasbor’s Vintage Collection line of Star Wars figures continues to grow and the latest addition is the beloved Mandalorian, Din Djarin.

This all new 3 3/4-inch figure is themed to Mando’s appearance on Morak in the second season of The Mandalorian The Mandalorian .

Perfect for young fans and seasoned collectors alike, this incredibly detailed action figure is fully articulated featuring a poseable head, arms, and legs, and can be displayed in action.

This figure is available for pre-orders at mass retailers including Entertainment Earth and will ship to fans in Fall 2022. A link to the item can be found below.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Din Djarin (Morak)

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Din Djarin (Morak) 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure – $14.99

Star Wars fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the Star Wars galaxy with this premium Vintage Collection 3 3/4-inch Din Djarin (Morak) figure, inspired by The Mandalorian.

Features premium detail and multiple points of articulation. The Vintage Collection action figure comes with 2 accessories. Age 4 years & up Approx. Retail Price: $14.99 Available: Fall 2022



